Brands look for ways to improve shopper experience

The world has changed drastically since the coronavirus outbreak. Most industries, especially in the fashion world, are turning to the digital platform.

Introduced by Diesel, Hyperoom seems to be the ultimate virtual buying experience where customers can still shop in a store, without having to physically go there.

It is described as an “experience that starts with a digital window, which creates an emotional connection with the viewer while simultaneously showing the mood and the most iconic pieces offered. From there, a multi-faceted arena of interactive components unfolds.

"Buyers can explore, viewing mood videos of the Spring and Summer 2021 collections, which spotlight the key looks and drops of the season. Hallmark clothing and accessory pieces will be rendered in 360-degree displays. Detailed 2D closeups with product descriptions will also be available.”

Other brands such as Pep have also introduced new ways to shop like the Lay-by-Buddy.