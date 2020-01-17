Well known lingerie brand, Bras N Things recently dropped a Body Bliss range.
Made from the same super soft fabric with marshmallow foam cups, the Body Bliss range now has padded hook and eye fasteners, softer shoulder straps and flexible underwire for extra comfort.
“This campaign captures the essence of the Body Bliss range. It’s all about feeling comfortable, it’s simply bliss. Steph, Jessica and Jennifer embody this and are all women who feel comfortable in their skin.
The new Body Bliss range. Picture: Supplied
While they all have different stories to tell and have overcome different challenges in their lives, it’s their strength, resilience and confidence that has been the driving force behind their achievements.
"At our brand we think that behind every successful woman is herself. This is true for the women in this campaign and women everywhere - which is something to celebrate. We know this is a campaign woman will love and embrace," said Natalie Chalmers, Bras N Things’ National Marketing Manager.
This range is available in three colours including new ‘berry’ option. It features a range of styles including full cup, push, strapless and convertible strap options.
This range is also available in berry option. Picture: Supplied
Choose from the contour up to a size 38E, push to a size 36D, double push to a size 36DD, full cup to a size 40E and the new curvy style available in a size 42 D and E and a 44 D and E. Strapless styles are available in contour to a size 40D, push up to a size 38D and full cup to a size 40DD.