Bras n Things is fashioning the future



The brand's sustainable designers also took part in the campaign by wearing the lingerie and sleepwear designs they created.





“Every collection I work on is special to me, but to be able to combine my love of creating beautiful lingerie and also wear it in the campaign was incredible. I am really passionate about being part of the fashion industry’s movement towards working more sustainably and I’m excited to share this range with Bras N Things customers," said Dalamaras.





Emily Dalamaras in the new collection that she created.





The brand's National Marketing Manager Natalie Chalmers said that this campaign is all about celebrating the future of fashion and embracing the small, but important, things they can all do to help make a positive change in our world.





"This is the first time we have ever featured our designers in a campaign, but we felt it was really important to showcase the two passionate and dedicated women behind this collection - Emily and Emma. They have created a beautiful, sustainable collection that we know women will love and we are excited to see their dream brought to life," added Chalmers.





Created with Mother Nature in mind, the range features a stunning camelia floral print in both sleepwear and lingerie styles and Stubbs is excited to be part of it.





Fashioning the future, Emma Stubbs.





"I think the fashion industry is finally realising the power we have to make positive changes to the way we design and produce garments. Sustainable fabrics, like we have used in this collection, look and feel beautiful and they are a big part of the future for a fashion industry that cares for our customers and the planet. I am so excited to be part of this positive change," said Stubbs.





Pictures: Supplied

Specially designed by Emily Dalamaras and Emma Stubbs, who are passionate about creating sustainable fashion, this collection is made from at least 20 percent recycled yarn.