’Bridgerton’ costume warehouse holds 7 500 outfits of which 104 dresses are for Daphne alone

When the Netflix series, Bridgerton, popped up on our screens it instantly became the hottest series to watch. It is one of the most talked-about shows. Those who have seen it are rewatching it. Some can’t get enough of the handsome Duke Simon Basset and the steamy sex scenes between him and the lovely Daphne Bridgerton. While others are there for the family drama and mystery around who Lady Whistledown is. There’s even a bit of comical relief for those looking for a some light entertainment. Some of us are simply there to admire the lavish and often over-the-top costumes.

From the opening scene, one is instantly transported into an era long gone.

The costume design is an integral part of the show through which we get to experience the early 1800s. It also distinguishes the various families.

The creative genius in charge of wardrobe for the show is costume designer Ellen Mirojnick.

Netflix recently released a behind-the-scenes clip from the show, revealing the extensive costume warehouse that holds 7 500 outfits.

In the video, designer Mirojnick shares how they made costumes luxurious and sumptuous and introduced a modern colour pallet while sticking to the foundations of the 1813 silhouette.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen said: “I think there are 7 500 pieces in the wardrobe just made for Bridgerton, everything you see is bespoke. Everything is made for the show and nothing comes from a costrume house.’

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, revealed that she wore 104 dresses throughout the series.

Describing the theme of the costume department during the backstage clip, she says the ideas encompassed “regency with a twist”.

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip to find out more about the elaborate wardrobe.