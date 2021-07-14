BTS star in Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection fashion film

Korean boy band BTS have showcased Louis Vuitton's fall 2021 menswear collection in a new fashion film. The K-Pop septet - comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - chose from 34 new pieces from the luxury French fashion brand's line to wear in the film by Korean director Jeon Go-woon.

A statement read: “The film stages a conversation between space, movement and global connectivity central to our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity." Artistic director, Virgil Abloh added: “Seoul has such a unique energy and BTS embody this vibe completely. They add their spin to the collection, make it their own and take it to new heights.” It comes after BTS were named brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton in April.

Jimin. Picture: Instagram LV said: “BTS’ ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House.” In a statement, the group said: “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us." Abloh added: “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

Jung Kook. Picture: Instagram In January, LV credited BTS with boosting viewing figures for their spring 2021 men's show. Their fanbase made up many of the record 105 million views of the virtual showcase. J-Hope. Picture: Instagram The 'IDOL' hitmakers had posted shots of themselves wearing pieces from the collection on social media, which prompted fans to speculate that they could take part in the show.