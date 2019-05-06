There will always be a fashion trend that one wishes will never come back. We felt this way about the fanny pack but there's no denying that the then "for tourists only" bag is now one of the hippest trends.

Another trend that's making an unfortunate comeback are platform sneakers. A trend that's rapidly taking over from the "ugly" sneakers.

Platform sneakers are all the rage and one the most iconic chunky sneaks that was loved in the 90's has returned in 2019 style.

Do you remember the Buffalo London sneakers?

Well, sports brand Puma and Buffalo London are back with an exclusive season-ready sneaker pack.

They've blended the best of 90’s retro-inspired punk fashion with tonal colours.

Creating a fusion between two sport and fashion, the Suede Classic X Buffalo London combines Puma's silhouette with Buffalo London’s chunky and bold style.

Designed with a premium tonal suede upper with leather Formstrip, the sneakers are built atop the iconic Buffalo London outsole.