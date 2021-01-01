Burberry celebrates Chinese New Year with new collection

Burberry marks Chinese New Year with their latest collection inspired by the Year of the Ox.

The iconic fashion house has taken inspiration from the Chinese New Year for their latest collection, which boasts a mix of bold plaid prints, ox illustrations, and horn-adorned baseball caps, a fresh spin on Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci's iconic logo.

The campaign stars Chinese supermodel Liu Wen in a series of outdoor shots by Feng Li, which pay "homage to mother nature".

The 32-year-old beauty wrote on Instagram: "In 2008, I attended a runway casting and opened a huge door of opportunity: my first ever international fashion show, with the team @burberry. This year, we have a special reunion through this Chinese New Year campaign, which pays homage to mother nature.

"I am so honored to be part of this project with @riccardotisci17 and be photographed by @fenglee313 Just as that first opportunity gave me momentum and motivation, the beauty of our environment continues to energize me, encouraging me to keep steadfast on the path of life. In this new year, I hope we all feel rejuvenated to start anew! (sic)"