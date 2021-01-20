Burberry celebrates the outdoors with their autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection

Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci's love of the "contrasting elements of nature" inspired the brand's autumn/winter 2021 collection.

The iconic British fashion brand has unveiled its latest collection designed by their Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, who has revealed the pieces combine "the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality".

Tisci said in a press release: "This is my uniform for the outdoors. My love for all the contrasting elements of nature has been explored and reflected throughout this collection, combining the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality.

“I have been inspired by the rich heritage of traditional British dress codes and given them a fresh perspective: tempering camouflage prints to blend harmoniously within natural environments, combining them with structured tailoring and romantic florals, broderie anglaise details and references to the animal kingdom.

“This collection is about mirroring the natural environments within its dynamic prints, colours and textures."