Call for visual artists to be mentored by Karabo Poppy Moletsane

Visual artist and street illustrator Karabo Poppy Moletsane is looking for talented artists to mentor.

The multi-award winning designer took to social media to announce that she’s looking for diverse artists to work with on her next project.

“Calling Gauteng based artists! I’m working on an amazing upcoming project with the opportunity to mentor some talented artists and produce great collaborative work together. If you’re a creative interested in joining me on my next project, please DM your profile or a link to your portfolio.

“Feel free to comment your artist friends’ handles down below too. All ages and disciplines welcome - I’m looking to put together as diverse of a team as possible. Submissions close this Saturday at 09:00SAST. #MayTheOddsBeEverInYourFavour,” read a statement by Moletsane.

Moletsane has worked with several major brands, including Nike. In 2019, she designed an exclusive range of Air Force 1 that were popular among basketball players such as Dwayne Wade and James Lebron.

That sneaker design won the BASA Beyond Border Partnership Award. In 2019, she was listed on Forbes “30 Under 30” under the creative category. Again last year, she was named “Creative of the Year” by Between 10and5.

Here are some of her best works.