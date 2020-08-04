Can you say shoe envy? Bonang’s shoe game has us feeling all the feels
Did you know that Bonang Matheba is not just a shoe lover, she has an Instagram account just for her feet? Now you do.
The “Being Bonang” star revealed on her new TV show, “A Very Bonang Year” that she has a fetish for her toes which makes her shoe-obsessed.
It’s no secret that she’s a fashion darling. We’ve seen her wear the most opulent designs, rock the most stylish hair and now, let’s take a look at some of her fabulous shoes.
YSL braid me up
We love these YSL braid me up sandals with feathers for more flair.
Block heels
Block heels are the easiest to walk in. They’re very comfortable.
Pom Pom
Sometimes you have to add colour to your outfit, and we love these playful heels with pom poms.
Big bow
If you want drama, wear something with a bow.
Fringes
Forget the red sole, the fringes on these peep toes make a great combo, the perfect shoe for statement-making.
A “Very Bonang Year” airs on SABC 1 on Saturday, 6pm.