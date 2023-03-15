Can you spot it? Comedian Felix Hlophe drops R14K on fake designer duds

Who would’ve thought that the joker would turn into a joke? The tables have been turned. South African comedian Felix Hlophe was turned into a laughing stock when he was spotted wearing fake designer clothes.

At one of his shows, he wore a navy blue Karl Lagerfeld T-shirt, or should I say: “Karl Lagergeld” because that’s what was written on his T-shirt. In a leaked WhatsApp conversation between Hlophe and Bheki, the salesperson who sold him the fake goods, the comedian expressed his disappointment after spending R14 000 on fakes. “Bro I spent R14K that day alone supporting your store. Does this mean fanele ngizifake emngqonyeni zonke lezazinto, coz clearly udayisa umdubulo,” wrote Hlophe.

His message to Bheki can be translated: “does that mean I have to throw away all those things because it’s clear you sell fake.” It is believed that Hlophe bought the goods at a boutique in Mega City in uMlazi. The first mistake Hlophe made was trusting that boutique. We are all for supporting black business, but if you check out their social media pages, you can tell that it’s a store that sells fake, even a blind person can see that.

It’s even worse for Hlophe, who physically went to the store and could feel the quality of the clothes they were selling, why was he so gullible? Okay, let’s say he can’t differentiate between a high quality and low quality garments, didn’t he see that the T-shirt they sold him spelled Karl’s surname wrong, with a “geld“ (which, ha ha, means money in Afrikaans) instead of a ”feld“. It was written in bold! If anything, he is to blame for being ignorant and trusting shady boutiques. It’s a pity he can’t get his money back because he’s worn the clothes. He’s no different from those who buy two pairs of Nike Air Force sneakers for R1 400 on Instagram boutiques.