Can’t afford a diamond engagement ring? Here are diamond alternatives that won’t break the bank

As society increasingly embraces unique expressions of love and individuality, diamond alternatives are gaining traction among couples looking for something different. Whether for an engagement ring or a statement piece, there are abundant stunning gemstones that rival the traditional diamond in both beauty and symbolism, often at more accessible price points.

Here’s a look at the most popular diamond alternatives, each with its unique characteristics. Moissanite Moissanite is often heralded as the closest resemblance to diamonds. Known for its incredible brilliance, this gemstone reflects light in a way that many high-quality diamonds simply cannot match.

What sets moissanite apart is not just its striking appearance, but also its price, coming in at a fraction of the cost of a diamond. Nearly as durable as diamonds, moissanite provides an attractive balance for those seeking glamour without the hefty investment. Moissanite is nearly as durable as diamonds. Picture: The Glorious Studio / Pexels Aquamarine Light blue aquamarine stones are an elegant and fresh choice.

Part of the beryl family, aquamarine has a similar internal makeup as emeralds and morganites. They have a hardness rating of 7.5 to 8, so diamonds and sapphires would scratch them, and the stone may need to be polished over the years. Emerald Like aquamarine, emeralds come in at about 7.5 on the Mohs hardness scale.

Ultimately, the best emerald colour to seek out is neither too deep nor too light—look for one that's medium intensity and highly transparent. Be sure to inquire about the level of oil applied to your emerald, as the look of stones with high levels of oil treatments will likely change over time. Morganite A feminine pink stone that almost resembles the ultra-luxe pink diamond.

The light colour makes the stone versatile and easy to wear, and there are so many different options for it. Mornganite has a 7.5 hardness. Ruby Rubies are the gemstone of love and come in a range of shades from deep pink to red, making a beautiful contrast when paired with white and yellow metals.

Rubies are also durable and suitable for everyday wear. Rubies are also durable and suitable for everyday wear. Picture: The Glorious Studio / Pexels Sapphire Sapphires are another elegant and classic option that come in a range of different shades. These gemstones are one of the hardest diamond alternative stones and are ideal for everyday wear.

Amethyst Considerably less expensive than a diamond, you can get a large amethyst for a budget-friendly price point. An important thing to keep in mind with amethyst is that it's delicate and could get damaged more easily, being a 7 on the Mohs scale. Amethyst is considerably less expensive than a diamond. Picture: The Vallaki Jewels / Pexels Opal These beautiful milky white stones have an interesting iridescence to them, and they are versatile.

However, opals are super soft and porous. With prolonged wear, you will likely experience chips and scratches, and the stone may change colour over time. They may not react well to sudden temperature changes or prolonged periods of time spent in direct sunlight.