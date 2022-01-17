Cape Town brand debuts its handbag collection
It’s a new year, and some brands are introducing new collections to their catalogue.
Cape Town-based fashion brand Leocé Luxury Couture has launched its debut handbag collection.
The brand has come up with five different handbags that every woman should own, from everyday carrier bags to the evening clutch.
“Each year at Leocé Luxury Couture, we try to add a new type of product or division to our portfolio.
“This year, we’d like to introduce our very first handbag collection, which includes the five essential bag styles every woman needs in her wardrobe,” said George Stander, director and head designer at Leocé Luxury Couture.
Stander said there’s a bag for every occasion in this new collection.
“We have the Amara, a classic black clutch bag made from ostrich leather with gold finishes; the Sage, an olive leather bowling bag with gold trims; the Reagan, a black leather half-moon bag; the Charvi, a tan leather tote bag; and the Layla, a simple blue envelope bag with silver finishes.”
All bags are crafted from 100% genuine leather and made in South Africa.
As time goes by, Stander wants to add more accessories to the Leocé Luxury Couture brand.
“We’re very excited about our new division, and we cannot wait to grow our accessories collection even more,” Stander said.