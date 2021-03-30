Cape Town designer Lukhanyo Mdingi announced as LVMH Prize finalist

The coveted LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) Prize has announced its 20 semi-finalists for 2021 and Cape Town-based designer Lukhanyo Mdingi is among them.

The Lukhanyo Mdingi brand is known for creating meticulously made pieces and collaborating with artisans.

It is no secret that 2020 was a challenging year for designers. But the LVMH Prize finalists were able to adapt and expand.

Delphine Arnault, executive vice-president of Louis Vuitton and founder of the LVMH Prize, said they received over 1 900 applications. She added that many of the young designers showed maturity in their work.

“Today, designers are asked to be much more than designers, and the candidates have adapted to this new reality. They are very aware of their image, they build their businesses, and above all they think about creation and its environmental issues. All the semi-finalists show a sincere and deep commitment, whether it be social, ethical, artisanal, environmental or local. They are anchored in today’s world,” she said.