Cape Town model Jethro Jaftha. (Picture: Supplied)

The modelling industry isn’t all about glamorous fashion shoots and strutting on the runway. It’s a highly competitive business that every aspiring model is fighting to get into. And when you managed to get your foot in the door, it’s hard work to stay in the business.

To get in you have to have the “right” look but there’s no set formula to what the right look is.

After he was scouted by an agency at a fashion show, 22-year-old Cape Town-born model Jethro Jaftha knew he had the look they were looking for.

Jethro was scouted by a modelling agency. (Supplied)

Jaftha grew up and lives in Bridgetown in Athlone.

We spotted Jaftha on the runway during Menswear Fashion Week and decided to find out more about the curly-haired model and his thoughts on the fashion industry.

Jethro Jaftha models for the Nao Serati show at SA menswear. (Picture: SDR photo)

Q: What do you enjoy most about modelling?

The clothing, stylists and makeup is exciting and is like an alternate reality. My favourite part is being part of the magic that gets made in the studio.

Jethro Jaftha says modelling is like being in an alternate reality. (Supplied)

Q: Which model, local and international, do you admire?

I admire the story of Jeremy Meeks, the male model who was scouted after his mug shot went viral. I like how the industry doesn't ask many questions. It's all about what you have to offer.

Q: What do you think of the modelling industry at the moment?

The industry is very competitive and can be quite draining sometimes. You need to be ready to impress the client with every audition, photo or casting.You need to be organised and careful time management is required.

You need to attend every fitting, look your best and make sure you have practiced. A disorganized model will be spotted miles away and this will only damage your reputation. In the same breath, its also very exciting with loads of diversity creating mind-blowing art.

Jethro says that you have to be ready to impress the client with every audition. (Picture: Supplied)

Q: What's been the highlight of your career thus far?

Working with huge international brands, seeing the adverts go live with famous legends like ‘Snoop Dogg’ appearing in the same advert. It just makes you feel so good about your work.

I was featured in an Adidas campaign alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, 21 Savage and Young Thug. In the ad I shot along with a couple of other models based in Cape Town in Ocean View.

The brands I’ve worked with would include Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and GQ Japan. I really love doing what I do because I don’t really feel like I’m working. I feel more like I’m just being myself on set, and while I’m being myself the camera just happens to snap the best moments.