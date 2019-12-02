Some of South Africa’s renowned fashion designers showcased their summer offerings at the inaugural Cape Town Resort Collections. Staged at art museum Norval Foundation in Steenberg last weekend, models snaked through the sculpture garden draped in summer’s must-haves fashion.

Floral dresses, tulle skirts, safari chic, tie-dye prints and kaftans were just some of the trends featured on the runway by SA’s established designers Gavin Rajah, Habits Fashion Boutique, and Philosophy by Jenni Button.

It’s worth noting that this designer line-up is made up of some of the country’s oldest fashion houses that are still relevant and operating. Pick n Pay clothing also showcased their summer collection.

A design by Jenni Button. Supplied picture.

Rajah showed a collection inspired by the 1959 movie, A Summer Place. The collection featured watercolour floral prints, delicate embroideries inspired by Ottoman gardens and signature evil eye embroideries.

Made up of beautiful separates and floaty dresses which are perfect for one’s holiday wardrobe, gossamer tulles, silk crepes and silk gauzes formed part of this strong collection.

A design by Habits. Supplied picture.

Paired with dramatic headpieces which were specially created for the collection by Alwijn Burger of The Blomboy, the collection is available at the Gavin Rajah atelier or at D’oré in Joburg.

With a new managing director Mandy Tinkler, ready-to-wear womenswear house Habits Fashion Boutique presented a well-rounded collection.

Sticking to their aesthetic of easy-to-wear summer linen and travel range and taking inspiration from the garden at the Norval Foundation.