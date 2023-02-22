Cape Town stylist Anthony Hinrichsen wears local designer brand Refuse in Paris

Nothing is more fulfilling than seeing our South African creatives support one another. Cape Town stylist Anthony Hinrichsen is one of the most talented in the Mzansi and wherever he goes, he takes a piece of the Motherland with him.

During his visit to Paris, France, for the “Schön!” editorial where he was styling models, Hinrichsen wore a Refuse knitted jumper from the “Uhambo” collection and paired it with cool wide-legged pants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by REFUSE CLOTHING BRAND (@refuse_rfc) Launched in November, the “Uhambo” collection was one of the best to be released by Refuse, where the brand featured the artworks of Nqobile Hlela on some of its knitwear. “Uhambo” collection is about the journey back to the spiritual realm.

“Our collection is inspired by ‘Religion, a walk back to the umbilical cord of your spiritual well-being’ so they say. A warm place to embrace where your inner peace resides, which connects with sports. Sport is a universal language that connects different types of people together. This collection is of Afrofuturism. Imagining how a future society severed from South Africa uses cultural heritage and nostalgia to build the foundations of a new world.” Founded by Tebogo Mokgope and Minenhle Memela in 2016, Refuse is a menswear brand with a niche for street wear. “With a typical African foundation, the brand uses conventional textures and prints on a range of ready-to-wear pieces of clothing, which has extended from simple graphic branded clothing to a fine-custom-made collection.