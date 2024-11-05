Cape Town to host African fashion showcase at Mount Nelson

Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, will host the third edition of Confections x Collections(CxC) from November 5 to 9. This five-day event showcases some of Africa's most innovative designers, including Rich Mnisi, Lukhanyo Mdingi, and Bubu Ogisi, highlighting the principles of slow fashion.

As the hotel celebrates its 125th anniversary, CxC aims to spotlight the continent’s sartorial heritage through a series of exclusive showcases. Lukhanyo Mdingi emphasises the importance of connection, stating, “For me, it's about people using their time, talent, and trust as a means of service to others.” Mount Nelson Confections x Collections Lukhanyo Mdingi. Picture: Antonia Steyn Rich Mnisi, renowned for his bold and innovative approach, previews his upcoming collection, Nambu (River).

He explains: “Our collection reflects on this unstoppable momentum, urging individuals to carry their journeys with grace and purpose.” Mnisi’s designs celebrate African heritage while challenging conventional notions of luxury. Bubu Ogisi, the creative force behind Iamisigo, focuses on storytelling in her designs, saying:

“We aim to connect histories and move forward, creating free-minded pieces.” Her work draws inspiration from her Nigerian roots and travels across the continent, merging artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary style. Mount nelson Confections x Collections Iamisigo by Bubu Ogisi. Picture: Antonia Steyn Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos space programme, completes the lineup of featured designers.

His work, which merges Yoruba heritage with avant-garde aesthetics, has gained international recognition, earning him the 2023 International Woolmark Prize. Thompson describes his designs as wearable art that explores identity and futurism. The event will feature daily showcases from November 5 to 8, culminating in an exclusive, invitation-only finale on November 9.