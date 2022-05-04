Caps as red carpet accessories: Do you agree?

Fashion is something you can’t use to please everyone. It’s like art, everyone interprets it differently. Lately, we’ve been seeing a rise in celebrities wearing caps to red carpet events.

While this may be a growing trend, the people who’ve done it have not convinced us that it actually works. Sarah Langa was ahead of the game when she wore a cap at the Real Housewives of Lagos premiere in Joburg last month. While the all-white Rich Mnisi outfit she wore looked cute, it still landed her on the worst dressed list of that event.

Perhaps it could’ve worked for a different occasion. Sarah Langa. Picture: Instagram/@sarahlanga. Again this week, we saw some caps on the Met Gala red carpet. International stars Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj both wore caps.

Kylie opted for an all-white wedding dress by the late Virgil Abloh for off-white and paired it with a basketball cap and a short veil. We understand that she chose the look to pay tribute to the designer, but it wasn’t working for the Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, US. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly “Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. “To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. “I’m humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented, beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil, and love you forever,” said the business mogul on Instagram.

Unlike Kylie, Nicki went for all black. She wore a custom Burberry multi-layered tulle dress with black faux leather pants underneath and a matching cap. That look could’ve worked for a performance or something else, just not the Met red carpet.