Cara Delevingne earned R325m in 2020, making her Britain’s highest-paid model

Cara Delevingne was the top paid British model of 2020, adding R325-million to her net worth. The 28-year-old model-and-actress - who has an estimated net worth of £30.2-million (approximately R630-million) - raked in a whopping £15.7-million (approximately R325-million) last year, according to The Sun newspaper. As well as working for major brands such as Burberry, DKNY, Jimmy Choo, Rimmel and Volkswagen, her modelling career, movie roles and a lucrative property portfolio, the 'Suicide Squad' star has also released a tome and albums. Other high earners include Kate Moss, 46, in second place, having earned £9-million in 2020, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 33, ranked third with £8-million, and Naomi Campbell, 50, made £5-million. Rounding out the top five is Jourdan Dunn, 30, who added £2.2-million to her net worth of £9.5-million.

Cara recently inherited a share of £3.5-million from her godmother.

Annette Howard passed away earlier this year and left the money from her estate to each of her godchildren.

Cara's mother said last month: "She had a lot of godchildren - so many. She was unbelievable to all of them. She was like a sort of Pied Piper to kids. She loved them and they loved her."

The author also shares a large share in a family property company, which saw her earn a whopping £278 000 for her work in 2019.

Despite being a multi-millionaire, the 'Paper Towns' actress previously insisted money doesn't buy happiness.

She said: "I had a very privileged upbringing in terms of being able to travel and growing up in London, which was incredible for me.

“Having a wonderful family and my father ... he didn’t grow up with a lot of money and he is extremely ambitious and driven to look after his family and all of us.

“I realised money isn’t everything. You get to the point where you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve made money but I’m so deeply unhappy and alone.’”