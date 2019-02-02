Cara Delevingne has stripped off for the Balmain spring 2019 campaign.

Cara Delevingne has stripped off for the Balmain spring 2019 campaign, which was shot by Berlin-based photographer Dan Beleiu . Cara Delevingne is the face of Balmain's Spring 2019 campaign.





The 26-year-old British model - who opened the Balmain spring 2019 show in Paris last October - has stripped off for the French luxury fashion house's spring campaign, alongside the brand's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.





The campaign, which was shot by Berlin-based photographer Dan Beleiu, features simple black and white images of the pair topless with 33-year-old Rousteing's hands covering her modesty whilst in another photo, Delevingne can be seen reclining naked in front of a large letter B.









Speaking to WWD, Rousteing said: "It references all the iconic album covers of the Nineties, which were big pop culture moments of our childhood. The campaign shows the reunion of two skin tones, one black - or mixed race - and one white. Choosing to pose naked was all about authenticity. We're going back to basics: I wanted something pure and transparent. I love her so much that I don't want to see any clothes on her. Her gaze is so strong and magnetic, it's nearly an item of clothing in itself."





And for Rousteing, the campaign needed to be "sensual" but not "flirtatious".





He added: "The campaign images are very sensual, but there is nothing flirtatious about them. Cara has such a strong presence and personality: we chose a pared-back set to let her gaze and the lines of her body do the talking."



