Cardi B celebrates success of ’WAP’ in style

American singer and actress, Cardi B celebrated the success of her newly released song, "WAP", in style. Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the girls made history by becoming the first female rap collaboration to debut at number one on Hot 100, a music standard record chart in the United States. Not only that, but "WAP" also made its debut with 93 million US streams, the most for a song in an opening week history. It also became number one on the digital song sales chart with the most sales week of 2020. To celebrate these milestones, Cardi B made a video for her fans which started with her reading the headlines about her song making history.

*Please mind the language on the video below*

She continued to say: “I’m going to get glammed up, I had to come outside because I didn’t want to wake up anybody. I’m going to get glammed up and give you a testimony. I just want to say thank you so much Megan Thee Stallion, I hope you just accept me as I am. But later on, I’m going to give you a testimony because when I tell you when Jesus say yes, nobody can say no.”

After a few Instagram posts, Cardi sealed the day with a picture of her dripping in Louis Vuitton from head to toe. She wore a beret, a coat, strappy sandals and completed the look with a canteen bag.

Cardi has always had an eye for fashion. This week, she also wore a creative dress made of bandanas.