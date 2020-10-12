Cardi B drops first-ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on her birthday
American rapper and former reality TV star, Cardi B, turned 28 on October 11 and hosted a lavish party in Las Vegas.
But first, she kicked off the birthday weekend by announcing that she will be dropping her first-ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection in November 2020.
Sharing the news with her 76.5 million followers on Instagram, Cardi B said: “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!
“As my birthday gift to my loyal fans, I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB.”
Moving on to her party, which was themed “Arabian Nights” attended by Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, who is also the father of her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, Cardi almost broke the internet with the gifts she received.
First, Offset surprised her with a billboard featuring Kulture written, “Happy Birthday Mommy. Love, Kulture.
He also got her a $330K (R 5 455 411,50) Rolls Royce with a customised car-seat for Kulture.
Cardi and Offset were very cosy at the party. They kissed and danced and that didn't sit well with many of Cardi's fans, especially after she had filed for a divorce from the Migos rapper about a month ago.
Here are some of the highlights from the party:
Megan dancing for @iamcardib last night at her birthday party (via @ace_of_klubz on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/L7Yi3l4Q1O— Megan Daily (@HottieSource) October 11, 2020
Cardi B arriving to her birthday party in Las Vegas! She looks so BEAUTIFUL! 💕pic.twitter.com/knrP9TBBB9— Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) October 11, 2020
Floyd Mayweather and Cardi B at her birthday party in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/IPplZEY69N— Cardi B Promo Team (@CardiPromo) October 11, 2020