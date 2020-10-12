Cardi B drops first-ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on her birthday

American rapper and former reality TV star, Cardi B, turned 28 on October 11 and hosted a lavish party in Las Vegas.

But first, she kicked off the birthday weekend by announcing that she will be dropping her first-ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection in November 2020.

Sharing the news with her 76.5 million followers on Instagram, Cardi B said: “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!

“As my birthday gift to my loyal fans, I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB.”

Moving on to her party, which was themed “Arabian Nights” attended by Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, who is also the father of her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, Cardi almost broke the internet with the gifts she received.