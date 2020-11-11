Cardi B drops first footwear collection in collaboration with Reebok

Cardi has redesigned the brand’s iconic Club C silhouette in the form of a new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double.

Having played a larger role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments.

Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs.

On Tuesday the rapper took to her Instagram page to post a teaser, with the caption: “NOVEMBER 13th the all Blacks is dropping ! I’m so proud of my self (sic).”

In another post she shared a series of images of herself wearing a long, shimmering, black, bulbous dress that flows into long wavy hair with a pair of white Reebok sneakers placed on the end of the “hair”.