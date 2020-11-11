Cardi B drops first footwear collection in collaboration with Reebok
Cardi has redesigned the brand’s iconic Club C silhouette in the form of a new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double.
Having played a larger role in the design and curation process, Cardi was inspired by a dystopian world, taking cues from her most recent iconic fashion moments.
Using the simplicity of the infamous Club C silhouette as a jumping off point, Cardi took things to the next level with bold, transparent designs.
On Tuesday the rapper took to her Instagram page to post a teaser, with the caption: “NOVEMBER 13th the all Blacks is dropping ! I’m so proud of my self (sic).”
In another post she shared a series of images of herself wearing a long, shimmering, black, bulbous dress that flows into long wavy hair with a pair of white Reebok sneakers placed on the end of the “hair”.
To support the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, Cardi B will be headlining a new campaign with Reebok, "B Unexplainable", celebrating her personal growth, and passion for design and equality. Through "B Unexplainable", Cardi B and Reebok aim to explore society's expectations of women: how they are told to be perfect but humble, strong but caring.
The two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double, will feature women’s and children’s footwear. The children’s shoes are direct replicas of the adult styles at affordable prices.
Both styles will be available from November 14 at Reebok stores and online.