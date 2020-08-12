Cardi B makes her Elle debut

Rapper and actress Cardi B has bagged her first Elle cover.

Photographed by Steven Klein, Cardi features in the September issue wearing a crystal wig by Area, a matching dress by Atelier Versace and long black stiletto nails to complete the look.

For the shoot, she used her stylist, Kollin Carter, who always makes sure she looks the part for every occasion.

In the interview with Marjon Carlos, Cardi spoke about her next album, which will also include details of her relationship with Offset.

“There’s always rumours about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumours because they want me to be heartbroken.