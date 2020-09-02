Cardi B secures another bag with Balenciaga campaign

American rapper and actress Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga. On September 1, Balenciaga announced that the “WAP” hitmaker is the ambassador for their Neo Classic Bag. The singer confirmed the news, replying to Balenciaga’s tweet: “New Face of Balenciaga.” New Face of Balenciaga https://t.co/xvQwws1quy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 1, 2020 She also posted on her Instagram page, saying: “Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!” To celebrate this milestone, she and her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, slayed it in pink-and-white outfits.

They both wore pink clothes, white sunglasses and white shoes, completing the look with pink handbags.

In 2018, she was announced as a Reebok partner and ambassador, which gave her a ticket to be the face of Reebok’s Meet You There collection, a streetwear-inspired take on athleisure featuring clothing in a huge range of sizes: 2XS to 3XL.

Cardi is celebrating the success of her newly released single, “WAP” featuring Meghan Thee Stallion. “WAP” made its debut with 93 million US streams, a record for a song in its opening week.

It also became number one on the digital song sales chart with the biggest sales week of 2020.