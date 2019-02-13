Cardi B's pearls from 'local craft store'. (Picture: Instagram)

The 26-year-old rapper - who scooped the prize for Best Rap Album prize at Sunday's (10.02.19) ceremony for her debut LP 'Invasion of Privacy' - stepped out wearing archive Thierry Mugler couture from their 1995 catwalk show as her outfit of choice for the legendary evening. And celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez has revealed that bringing the whole look together, as it was portrayed in the designer's autumn/winter 1995-1996 show, was very "inexpensive" and "affordable".

Speaking to US Refinery29, Tokyo said: "I saw the old photos and brought that vision to life.

It was actually very inexpensive. I got the pearls at a local crafts store and the hair from the brand Lustful Hair. All of it was very affordable, so it didn't cost much."

And Tokyo felt the look paid homage to Cardi's "freedom" as an artist.

Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





He added: "I personally think [her look] represents her freedom as she has grown as an artist. I think she is taking more and more risks, and tonight that shows as she trusted her team to bring a lot of new looks to life that normally the powers that be would say no to."

The iconic dress paid homage to the 1480s painting by Botticelli, The Birth of Venus, which depicts the goddess Venus rising from the sea on a scallop shell.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker was styled by her long-time collaborator, Kollin Carter.