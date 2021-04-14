Cardi B’s Reebok collection is designed to make women feel ’sexy and confident’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cardi B is set to release her Summertime Fine Reebok collection next week and has shared how the aim was to create pieces that make women feel ’sexy and confident’. The 'Up' hitmaker's Summertime Fine line includes "waist-snatching" tights and "curve-hugging silhouettes", designed to make women feel "sexy and confident". She said in a statement: "I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok. This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make everybody look amazing." In a striking photoshoot for the collection, the 28-year-old rap megastar donned purple leggings and a two-tone blue and purple wig for one snap and retro space buns, a cropped hoodie and a pair of box-fresh white Reebok sneakers in another. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Fans can get their hands on the collection, which is sure to sell out fast, from April 23.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the 'WAP' hitmaker wants to leave her own "mark in fashion".

The music star is known for her bold and vivacious red carpet looks and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter - who worked with her before she shot to fame in 2017 with hit single 'Bodak Yellow' - revealed his client has "no ego" and will work with her favourite go-to designer's alongside up-and-coming brand's to showcase their work.

He said: "I feel like it's one of those things where we really understand one another. And sometimes I'll push a bit or she'll push when it comes to ideas, like, she'll be down to do something but maybe a little hesitant or, like, she'll bring something to me, like, I wanna do this and it's like, 'Uh, I don't know, I don't think we should do that.'

"And then you know, vice versa. It's one of those things where it's really like a conversation with no ego and it's an honest conversation."

And the stylist added how the 'Please Me' hitmaker turns to "history" for inspiration.

He continued: "We pull from a lot of things we've been inspired by in the past, the history of fashion.

"The collaboration process is really easy when it comes to her. We have our go-to designers, but we also love working with new designers, big or small, it doesn't matter. Our collaboration processes are really fun and free because she allows everything to happen the way that it needs to, to create some kind of evolution or to leave a mark in fashion."