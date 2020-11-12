Carol Bouwer collaborates with Dr Esther Mahlangu to unveil 50 custom handbags

In a collaboration that celebrates the heritage of South Africa, Carol Bouwer Bags and national treasure Dr Esther Mahlangu have come together to unveil 50 custom Carol Bouwer handbags, each featuring the acclaimed artworks of Dr Mahlangu.

The exquisite collection, curated by these African pioneers, is considered a standout in both the world of fashion and art.

“What an exciting time for us to share this bag with the collectors of Mam Esther’s art, our bag collectors and the art world at large. The collection is testament to Africa's endowment and beauty, and tribute to the fact that luxury is not foreign to our land. Each bag is a proud display of African ‘craftswomanship’ and pioneering in the sense that luxury local fashion can now be regarded as a collector’s item,” says Carol Bouwer, CEO of Carol Bouwer Bags.

Mahlangu is known for her bold large-scale geometric paintings that reference her Ndebele heritage. A double winner of the much coveted Mbokodo Award, Dr Esther Mahlangu was awarded with an honorary doctorate by the University of Johannesburg and Durban University of technology, she also holds the French Order of Arts and Letters.

The bags are crafted from locally and ethically sourced python, ostrich and crocodile skin, with some bags featuring a sophisticated python-ostrich skin hybrid. Carol adds, “The manufacturing processes are in line with the United Nations Convention on Endangered Species and production takes place exclusively in South Africa. Job creation in the manufacturing sector is paramount to us and we promote the value of employment in the luxury industry”.