Cassie during her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram.
American singer-songwriter, Casandra Elizabeth Ventura Fine, known mononymously as Cassie gave birth in December last year but we're reminiscing about her pregnancy looks. 

Cassie had her first baby, Frankie with husband,  Alex Fine after tying the knot in Malibu in September. During her pregnancy, she loved the beach and would pose in a birthday suit, or a lovely sarong. She would always flaunt her baby bump, even on her wedding day and we loved every moment. 

To congratulate the first-time mom on her new milestone, we rewind to her hottest pregnancy looks. 

33 🎉

Day dreaming ✨

In my final days of pregnancy (yes days! Finally! 😆), my mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first time mom. I’ve personally found comfort in meeting and sharing my experiences with other moms which is why I’m so thankful to have discovered @peanut - it’s helped me see that I’m not alone in all of these wandering thoughts. The app introduces you to like-minded women nearby who are at a similar stage in life. It’s designed to help you find support in areas that you might be questioning and learn from one another. I love the sense of community that @Peanut provides for women and it is a reminder that we're not alone in this process. Be sure to check it out! #peanutapp #ad

In other news, Cassie's Valentine's started early as she already been spoiled with dose of roses. 