Cassie during her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram.



American singer-songwriter, Casandra Elizabeth Ventura Fine, known mononymously as Cassie gave birth in December last year but we're reminiscing about her pregnancy looks.

Cassie had her first baby, Frankie with husband, Alex Fine after tying the knot in Malibu in September. During her pregnancy, she loved the beach and would pose in a birthday suit, or a lovely sarong. She would always flaunt her baby bump, even on her wedding day and we loved every moment.





To congratulate the first-time mom on her new milestone, we rewind to her hottest pregnancy looks.