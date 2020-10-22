Cassper Nyovest gives props to Black Coffee and his R7K T-shirt

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local DJ and music producer Black Coffee is known for flaunting his extravagant lifestyle on social media. Sometimes his choice of drip makes him the target of Twitter trolls which can get to even the thickest of skins. About two months ago the “Drive” songwriter was pictured in one of the world’s most expensive sneakers - Air Jordan 1 High OG Diors. So it came as no surprise when again he was spotted in a crisp, white Amiri T-shirt valued at R7K. The picture had been posted by Twitter user @callmethaboo who had used the opportunity to plug his own brand bottic.co.za.

Black coffee o apere salary😭 pic.twitter.com/Ivo01LEjEa — 𝒞𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝓂𝑒 𝒯𝒽𝒶𝒷𝑜🩸 (@callmethaboo) October 19, 2020

But soon another muso caught sight of the image and decided to comment on it.

Instead of responding with a snarly line, rapper Cassper Nyovest gave props to the DJ’s choice of attire with “Yerrr, batho ba phela mo lifeng!!!” (Yerrr, people are leaving nice life!)

Yerrr, batho ba phela mo lifeng!!! https://t.co/fWtUWFAM7v — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 19, 2020

Black Coffee’s R7K choice of attire must have been enough motivation for the “Good For That” rapper, with tweeps commending him for taking the humble route instead of hating on his music industry colleague.

"But what I like about Mufasa, ke gore I never heard him say nasty things about who don't have, to afford that's why I follow him, dawg yes you're living a life and u got money and your humble as well, unless if am lying.. Lol,“ commented one fan.

But others were still fixated on the price tag of the T-shirt.

That's what happens when you focus on another man, There's always somebody richer, always a smarter cat, Always gonna be somebody out there with a harder flex.. — Sir'Prudy Matsebula (@Prudy_SA) October 19, 2020

“But if you look at the shirt there is nothing special about hey? Even the material doesn't look of quality if we being honest. But I guess the price tag is for just that designer name,”” said one user.

But if you look at the shirt there is nothing special about hey? Even the material doesn't look of quality if we being honest. But I guess the price tag is for just that designer name — Africans love each other! (@RuyBust) October 20, 2020

Another commented: “I can buy a similar looking shirt at Mr Price.”