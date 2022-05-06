Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, May 6, 2022

Cassper Nyovest won’t entertain Zara selling the same design as his Root 990 shoe

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram/@rootoffame.

Published 53m ago

On Thursday afternoon, one of Cassper Nyovest’s fans brought it to his attention that Spanish clothing company Zara was selling shoes that look like his Drip Root of Fame 990 shoes.

Amandla Didiza pointed out that Zara was doing to Nyovest’s shoes what they did to Maxhosa Africa.

In 2018, Zara copied Maxhosa’s Khanyisa Cardigan prints which launched in March 2014 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg (now African Fashion International) and used them on their socks.

They were then slapped with a court order for copyright infringement and had to remove the socks from all Zara stores and websites.

While some of Nyovest’s fans may think that the musician can also sue Zara for copyright infringement, they are actually wrong because he does not own the design.

In fact, that design is so common, he also took it from elsewhere. If you look at brands like Mr Price, Sketchers and other manufacturers such as Alibaba, you’ll notice that the shoes have been around.

Nyovest knows that – that’s why he said he would not do anything about it but would focus on coming up with another shoe.

This comes after the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker responded to Didiza’s tweet by saying “lemme tool” (let me keep quiet).

His follower said he mustn’t keep quiet, he must address it, accusing Zara of theft.

To which Nyovest responded: “If there’s one guy who will never win this battle on Twitter or any social media platform, it’s me. I would rather just come out with a new shoe and keep it moving. I’m excited about our new drop coming later this year. The ROF 990s doing well, they are at a good stable rate.”

Tweeps agree that Nyovest is not the one who came up with the design. It was around way before he launched his shoes with Drip.

Below are some of the reactions.

