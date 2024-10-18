Cassper Nyovest's Shein outfit sparks mixed reactions among fans

When Shein became popular in South Africa in 2020, it was known as a cheap retailer because of fast fashion. It was mostly loved by people who would shop for cute outfits and accessories at affordable prices. Over the years, we saw it become popular even among as celebrities like “The Real Housewives of Durban” star, Slee Ndlovu.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is also one of the celebrities who shops from Shein. In a recent X post wearing white shorts, a black and blue T-shirt and a black cap, the multi-award-winning musician revealed that his outfit was from Shein after a follower asked him where he got the cap. “Shein, ma [my] dawg. The whole fit from Shein. Well, except [the] kicks and jewellery, of course. That’s another story,” responded the “Siyathandana” hitmaker.

Cassper Nyovest rocking a Shein outfit (except for the sneakers and jewellery). Picture: Instagram. While some tried to shame him for shopping there, most of his followers commended him for being able to pull off the look without making it look cheap. “That’s the true mix-and-match style! Shein pieces can totally elevate your look—who says they can’t? Fashion is all about how you wear it,” said @NurmaAcc28. Some were curious to know what inspired him to shop at the online retailer when most celebrities are known for their expensive taste in fashion.

“Is he trolling or what? There’s nothing wrong with shopping on Shein, but I wanna [want to] know how he got into it, pls [please] 😭😭😭it’s so random,” said @komanaItu. In other news, Nyovest also sent out words of encouragement to his friend Lekau Sehoana, who is facing a major crisis after his fashion label Drip Footwear was liquidated. He wrote: “Lekau is a fighter!!! He built an amazing company and he has an inspiring story. Business is hard, it’s got ups and downs.