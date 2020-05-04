Catch the Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments on TV

The 2020 Met Gala may have been postponed due to Covid-19 but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fashion fix.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. At this prestigious gathering, guests put their best foot forward in showstopping outfits that do justice to the year’s theme. And this year, it was “About Time: Fashion and Duration”. However, the event won’t be happening on May 4.

As such, E! has decided to lessen the blow by transporting viewers through a sort of catalogue of you will with “The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments”. Together with Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! will be counting down the top 10 best arrivals of all time on-air and on Twitter.

The hour-long special set is jam-packed with content from the Met Galas of the past, which includes the celebrities who've become known red carpet queens like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Rihanna, Michelle Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Expect everything from "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” in 2016, where Madonna was the talk of the town, as well as "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in 2018, where Rihanna channelled the grandeur of Catholic vestments with a cream bejewelled gown layered beneath a flowing overcoat from Maison Margiela.

There will also be a feature on stars who have dared to break the strict rules.

Tune in to “The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments” on Tuesday 5 May at 8pm only on E!