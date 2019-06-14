Actress Cate Blanchett. (Picture: Reuters)

Cate Blanchett has revealed that she loves to "rewear" looks she has worn in the past, and was told by Giorgio Armani that style shouldn't be "work". The 50-year-old actress - who is a global ambassador for Giorgio Armani Beauty and fragrances - was told that true style should "never be work" by the Italian designer, and the star revealed that she loves to recycle looks from her wardrobe because a "well-pressed suit" is timeless.

She said: "It [style] should never be work. That's something I learned from Mr. Armani. True chic is effortless, and it's got to come from you. It's not what gets likes and views. So, yeah, I mean, I love fashion, I love costumes, and I'm also a great lover of rewearing things I've loved in the past. I would say my go-to is pretty much a well-pressed suit. Or a good pair of trousers."

Italian designer Giorgio Armani. (Picture: Reuters)

And Cate keeps her beauty routine quick and "easy" because she is always on-the-go.

She added: "I'm usually getting ready on the tube or on the train or in a car. I'm not very good with the liquid foundation, but Armani just made a compact that's really easy to apply.

"I've perfected the art of putting mascara on in a moving car. Usually I do mascara, some powder foundation, and lipstick. And pinch my cheeks."

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star also insisted that she loves to wear fragrances because it's a "receptacle of your memory".

She told InStyle: "Fragrance is such a receptacle of your memory. And also your sense of self and aspirations of who you want to project to the world. I think it was in the '80s that they [launched] Poison - remember Poison? It was such a room-filling fragrance. For me, personally, I gravitate toward sensual, supple fragrances. They totally change your mood - and to choose one for every character is a must. The only one I would wear from outside the [Armani] Sì family is one my mother used to wear, [the classic unisex scent] 4711. Everyone put it on after tennis. It was a real '70s statement that reminds me of my childhood."