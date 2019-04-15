The Loxion Kulca gang with Mapaputsi. Picture: Cymzyn The StyleGrapher.

Soweto street-wear brand Loxion Kucla recently redeemed itself with a star-studded show at South African Fashion Week.



Founded by Wandi Nzimabde, Sechaba Mogale and Brian Abrahams in 1999, Loxion Kulca has been the brand that celebrates South Africa’s vibrant cultural townships and urban cultures of Africa.





Bucket hats are still part of the Loxion Kulca.





Being the last designer to showcase at SAFW SS19, Loxion Kulca put on a great show where they paid tribute to fallen stars such as Pro and HHP. To add to the entertainment they had Reason and Mapaputsi perform while models strut the runway in Loxion Kulca’s latest collection.





Taking it back to kasi with Loxion Kulca.





“The inspiration behind the range was based on our journey through the last 20 years, a reflection of the streets and celebrating our heritage in modern Africa. We chose our Loxion Kulca logo and brand colours of Black, Green, Red and White as a base of the range, while we added splashes of colour ".





“We used cotton, polyesters, silk, denim, leather, pvc, african prints while we added a focus on re-engineered and reconstructed classics. We have created a fabric that has our icon as 20 degrees to signify 20 years of Streetwear.

We also had to honour and salute some of our fallen legends of culture such as Pro Kid and HHP,” says Wanda Nzimande, co-founder of Loxion Kulca.





The green matter.





Following a successful show, Loxion Kulca is collaborating with young up and coming designers.





" We are planning to have a young designers competition soon. Expect more collaborations, experiences, competitions and a short documentary about how we put the SAFW SS19 show together. We have launched our winter range which is in stores such as Webbers, Dodos & Franco Ceccato," says Nzimande.





Dramatic art is part of the new collection.





The new 20 Years of Loxion Kulca limited range is out online.



