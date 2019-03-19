The Poetry autumn/winter collection narrates the story of a creative woman. Picture: Supplied.

Inspired by the essence of a woman, Poetry has released an extensive and timeless autumn winter range.



This collection speaks to the woman who’s ahead of trends, takes her life experiences and creativity to curate an effortless look that conveys her signature style in a contemporary way.





She narrates a story by exploring structure, flow, print and texture.





The Poetry autumn/winter collection narrates the story of a creative woman through prints. Picture: Supplied.





"This season, designers decided to give the Poetry woman free rein by creating a collection of high-quality, inspirational clothing, footwear and accessories that will allow her to create her own journey and follow the road less traveled in inimitable style.





Driven by their passion for age-old artistry and a desire to pave the way for a rewarding journey of personal discovery, the designers carefully sourced, designed and selected fabrics from around the world."



