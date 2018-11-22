Beyoncé and Blue have nailed the twinning trend. (Image: Instagram)

I used to cringe when I saw couples dress alike, and if my mom wore anything that remotely resembles what I was wearing it would drive me to tears (and a wardrobe change). Now couples, mother and daughters, father and sons, are going out of their way to dress alike. This trend, called twinning, has become increasingly popular among celebrities.

When Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake attended the American Music Awards in 2001 rocking matching denim on denim outfits, we thought it was cute but not to be encouraged.

In 2018 celebrity couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade are often seen together in matching outfits. It’s no longer seen as an adolescent thing to do but more of a fashion statement.

Or is it a statement of love?

Couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wearing matching hoodies. (Image: Instagram)

To clarify, twinning doesn’t necessarily mean wearing the exact same clothes. Outfits could have similar prints, colours or styles to qualify as “twinning” outfits.

Here’s a look at our favourite twinning celebrity moments:

Beyoncé and her 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy

This mother and daughter team are the Queen and Princess of twinning. When Beyoncé was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, she shared a picture of herself and Blue wearing matching Dolce and Gabbana floral dresses. At the Wearable Art Gala this year mom and daughter both shimmered in gold dresses.

During their visit to France, Beyoncé posted a picture of herself and Blue in front of the Eiffel Tower both wearing floral print Gucci dresses looking like older and younger version of each other.

Beyonce and Blue twinning in Gucci. (Image: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West and 5-year-old daughter North West

The selfie queen has taken the twinning trend to a whole other level - as she does with just about any aspect in her life. It seems every time the mom of three steps out with her eldest, North, she manages to dress them alike. In 2016 the mother-daughter duo attended husband and dad Kanye West’s concert wearing matching shimmering metallic silver dresses by Vetements. Kim completed her outfit with clear PVC heels while North dressed down the look down classic old school black Vans.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North shimmer in silver. (Image: Twitter)

Mom and daughter even have matching sunnies.

DJ Khaled and 2-year-old son Asahd

DJ Khaled and son Asahd have nailed the guys twinning trend. Undoubtedly our favourite father-son twinning duo - whether they are wearing matching tuxedos on the red carpet or baggy tracksuits on little Asahd’s very own Instagram page. Their most memorable matching moment was when father and son attended this year’s Grammy Awards wearing maroon velvet tuxedos. Asahd showing the grownups how to rock a tux.

DJ Khaled and son Asahd rocking velvet tuxedos at the Grammy Awards. (Image: Twitter)

Kourtney Kardashian and 6-year-old daughter Penelope

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only Kardashian mom who enjoys twinning with her daughter. Sister Kourtney often twins with daughter Penelope. On a recent trip to Italy, mom and daughter both wore white swimsuits out on a boat trip. While mom Kourtney wore a white high cut one-piece, Penelope wore a white two-piece with white cat eye sunglasses to match.