Céline Dion doesn't consider herself to be a "fashion icon" and she has admitted that she likes to "play" with the way she dresses and "borrow a character". The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer likes to "play" with the way she dresses and "borrow a character" when it comes to her own personal style but she doesn't feel like her looks are legendary because she doesn't put much planning into her outfits and just does one day at a time.

She told America's ELLE magazine: "I love fashion a lot, definitely. For me, fashion is art. It's a way of expressing yourself. When I put something on, I play. I don't take myself seriously. I kind of, like, borrow a character. But to be considered a fashion icon? I don't know, I just do one day at a time, do the best I can, feel the way that I want to feel. That's the most important thing."

And the 51-year-old songstress recalled the spring 2019 couture season in Paris, where she was spotted front row at a Valentino show weeping because they played her wedding song to her late husband and longtime manager, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016.

She added: "It was not clothes - it was magic, a fairy tale. The first song was 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' which was part of my wedding ... The music starts and this dream comes, a lady, a beautiful rose. All you saw was her face in this amazing pink gown. It was so emotional; I was speechless. I didn't want to cry. I was worried Mr. Valentino was looking at my reaction. To be honest, it felt like I was making a scene, but I was overwhelmed."