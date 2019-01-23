Celine Dion at Paris Fashion Week. (Picture: Instagram)

"My heart will go on", she sang in the theme song from Titanic. In the theme song from movie "Titanic" she sang, "My heart will go on".

In this thigh-skimming gown, it looks like Celine Dion’s enviably long legs go on and on, too.

The 50-year-old posed for photographers at Paris Fashion Week in a plunging black sequined gown that showed off her slim figure. Despite the snowy conditions, the Canadian singer bared her legs as she turned up for the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture show.

It came hours after she touched down in the French capital looking almost unrecognisable in a giant coat, hoodie and sunglasses and no make-up.

Miss Dion, best known for her 1997 movie theme hit, has often chosen eye-catching outfits at fashion events. She is due to headline a festival in London’s Hyde Park in July.

