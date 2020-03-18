Celine Dion's style is a 'constant adventure'

Celine Dion's stylists say dressing the star is a "constant adventure", as she is "fearless and fun" to work with. The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker frequently works with stylists Sydney Lopez and Pepe Munoz to create her looks, and they have both gushed over their experience working with the musical icon, whom they praised as "fearless and fun". Pepe said: "Celine is absolutely fearless. She is not just wearing the clothes, she is performing the clothes, and I think that is priceless."

And Sydney added: "Owning everything she does and not giving into the opinions - I think people are drawn to that more than they realise and it's inspiring. I just hope more people feel that way and we can promote that fearlessness and fun!"

The pair say there's "never a dull moment" when working with Celine, who is "unbelievably" fun to collaborate with.

Pepe explained: "I wish people could see what goes on in that room moments before she makes such a powerful exit! There is never a dull moment working here. It's a constant adventure."

Whilst Sydney said: "When she sees what we see and it all clicks, it's the best feeling. That and seeing her walk around in it and create her character for the day."

And the stylists are already thinking about what looks they can put the 51-year-old singer in next, as they want to try out some sequinned designs from Bottega Veneta, as well as exploring some more latex options.

In a joint interview with Grazia magazine, Sydney said: "I would really like to see her in Bottega Veneta soon. I loved the fringe and sequins from the A/W 20 show. The Saint Laurent show was unbelievable and if you've seen our 2019 looks with Celine, you'll know we were really into latex."