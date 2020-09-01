Chadwick Boseman’s stylist pays tribute to the fallen hero

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s been a few days since the death of American actor Chadwick Boseman. The “Black Panther” star died on August 28 after battling colon cancer. Scores of people around the world are mourning the loss of the actor. Among them is his stylist, Ashley Weston. The LA & NY celebrity menswear stylist took to Instagram to share some of the fond memories she has of the actor, one of which was at her wedding. Chadwick and Ashley had a brother-sister relationship, that’s why he was there when she got married. Picture: Instagram/@ashleypweston Describing him as a brother, she said: “My big brother. My King. I can still see your beautiful smile and hear your infectious laugh. You stood beside me during some of the biggest moments of my life: When I got married, when loved ones passed away, and when my husband was sick – you were there for me, always and without hesitation.

“With every outfit we created, I wanted the world to see and feel the warmth of your beautiful spirit. I’ll always remember that no matter how late we made you for events, you always stopped to hug @saishabeecham and me and say how much you loved and appreciated us before walking out the door.

“As you walked out this final door, I wish I could’ve hugged YOU and told YOU how much I loved and appreciated everything you did for me. My big brother. My King. I love you.”

She went on to speak about the first time she watched him in “Black Panther”, a film that caught the world’s attention.

“I remember watching Black Panther and crying, laughing, but most of all, feeling inspired. You gave this world, the Black community, people of colour, women, and those that were facing their struggles, the absolute greatest superhero to look up to. A leader that exuded grace, strength, compassion...and an unwavering commitment to his higher purpose no matter the battles he would have to face.”

She also thanked Boseman for taking her with him to events.

“I knew how important this film was. I wanted – needed – everyone to see that you were every bit as inspiring (& badass) as King T'Challa in real life. It's been an absolute honour and highlight of my career to be able to create what we did throughout that press tour. I'd like to think we completely redefined what it looked like to be a leading man. But most of all, I'm just proud that the world got to see you as I do.

“Here are a few looks from that monumental world tour. Thank you for letting me tag along and witness your greatness these past 6 years. You'll forever be my bold and fearless King.”