Since new mom Kylie Jenner has been dethroned as the ‘Queen of Instagram’ by an unlikely successor (the egg), we took a look at some of Mzansi’s yummy mommies who are doing the most on Instagram.



These mommies can teach us a thing or two about the popular photo and video-sharing social networking service i.e being an Instagrammer takes more than getting likes and gaining followers, it requires you to consistently supply content that is appealing to the eye.









Olwethu Leshaba is a brand strategist, entrepreneur, public speaker and fashionista of note. Judging from her Insta feed, it's safe to say the proud mom likes simple yet sophisticated clothes. She's also a lover of natural hair and African fashion.





Olwethu Leshaba in Khosi Nkosi. Picture: AFI.









Miss South Africa 2016 Ntandoyenkosi Kunene-Mthethwa is mom goals! The mother-to-be has always known how to dress and now that she's pregnant, she's killing it even more. We love her outfits, choosing comfortable clothes that show off the baby bump.





Ntando Mthwethwa showing off her baby bump. Picture: Instagram.









Zee Bundles brand ambassador, Siphokuhle is one of the coolest moms on Instagram. We love her outfit combinations, always simple yet super stylish.




