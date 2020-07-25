Check out the Vodacom Durban July guest designer showcase

Fashion and the Vodacom Durban July go hand in hand. However, this year’s VDJ has been stripped of that major aspect. Especially the designer showcase, the fashion highlight of the day.

Model Khadji shows off Guest Designer Ludwig Bausch's creation at the Vodacom Durban July virtual fashion programme on Saturday. Anthony Grote/Gameplan Media

Like every other aspect of the VDJ the annual fashion showcased has moved into the digital platform,and yet it didn't stop the designers from showing their interpretation of this year's theme: Butterflies.

Eight guest designers showcased their butterfly inspired creations. The designers included local Karen Monk Kljinstra, Zama Mathe, Mxolisi Luke Mkhize, Madelain Clark, Hanrie Lues and Sibu Msimang, along with Capetonians Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch of the brand Ruff Tung, and Gauteng-based Paledi Segapo.

Madelain Clark’s piece used the metamorphosis of the butterfly as the inspiration.

Model Zanele shows off Guest Designer Madelain Clark's creation at the Vodacom Durban July virtual fashion programme on Saturday. Anthony Grote/Gameplan Media

“We are all going through a metamorphosis at the moment,” said Clark. She took all elements of the butterfly that meant something to her which are “hope, beauty and power” saying that, that is what we all need right now.