Check out the Vodacom Durban July guest designer showcase
Fashion and the Vodacom Durban July go hand in hand. However, this year’s VDJ has been stripped of that major aspect. Especially the designer showcase, the fashion highlight of the day.
Like every other aspect of the VDJ the annual fashion showcased has moved into the digital platform,and yet it didn't stop the designers from showing their interpretation of this year's theme: Butterflies.
Eight guest designers showcased their butterfly inspired creations. The designers included local Karen Monk Kljinstra, Zama Mathe, Mxolisi Luke Mkhize, Madelain Clark, Hanrie Lues and Sibu Msimang, along with Capetonians Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch of the brand Ruff Tung, and Gauteng-based Paledi Segapo.
Madelain Clark’s piece used the metamorphosis of the butterfly as the inspiration.
“We are all going through a metamorphosis at the moment,” said Clark. She took all elements of the butterfly that meant something to her which are “hope, beauty and power” saying that, that is what we all need right now.
Ruff Tung’s Asian inspired creation featured their signature kimono and dazzling sequins. “Madame Butterfly” is what comes to mind. The reversible floral printed kimono is a bold colourful garden, which would definitely attract butterflies.
The headpiece of Karen Monk Klijnstra's creation resembled a fairytale enchanted forest with tiny silver butterflies fluttering about, while menswear designer, Mxolisi Mkhize of House of St. Luke's garment literally covered in butterflies. The turquoise floor-length coat lined with a bright butterfly print while bright butterflies sit delicately on the outside of the coat. The theme continues into his headpiece. His creation undoubtedly stuck to the theme.
IOL