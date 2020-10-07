Chic ways to style oversized T-shirts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lockdown has seen a range of comfy fashion trends surge in popularity and roomy, oversized T-shirts may be one of the most fun and versatile pieces of them all. But, as regulations ease up around the world, we’re starting to see more and more people place a greater emphasis on comfort than before by incorporating it into their everyday attire. Everyone from celebs to influencers have been rocking loungewear, such as leggings and sweatpants styled in ways that actually look chic enough for the streets while remaining as unrestricted and fuss free as possible. Once seen as dowdy, oversized T-shirts are laid back and perfectly exemplify the lockdown lifestyle while adopting a whole new brand that’s stylishly comfy. From tennis skirts to bike shorts and even all by itself, there are just so many exciting ways to wear this trend. 5 chic ways to style an oversized T-shirt: Belt bag or corset

Super oversized T-shirts that fall just above the knee make for the perfect summer dress. However, not everyone finds the baggy look flattering and, if you aren’t careful about how you piece your outfit together, things can start getting a little frumpy. Belt bags have been one of the hottest accessories for a while. Worn over blazers at Fashion Week or slung around waists of festivalgoers, this trend won’t be dying down any time soon. As a bonus, the belt cinches at the waist of the dress and immediately redirects the overall look of the outfit. Another high fashion hack for getting the hourglass shape while in a baggy T is to bring in your waist with a corset.

Bike shorts

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian may have resurrected them, but bike shorts are a ’90s fashion trend most iconically associated with paparazzi shots of Princess Diana as she strutted the post-gym workout. They look flattering on all body types and somehow, when combined with oversized T-shirts, give wearers that comfortable cool-girl look. Perfectly suited for lounging or running errands, this outfit can be dressed up by co-ordinating the colours of your top and shorts and accessorising with the right handbag, shoes and sunglasses.

With jeans

Jeans and a T-shirt are a reliable fashion favourite that will never go out of style. With the broad range of graphic prints, colours and styles available in stores (and most likely in your parents’ wardrobes) you’ll find that this combo can still be as exciting as other more elaborate fashion trends. Like anything else, this look can be polished with the right accessories. Right now, slicked-back hair, gold hoop earrings, chunky grandpa sneakers and a belt can help pull the outfit together. If the occasion calls for something a bit more sophisticated, throw on a blazer and swop out the takkies for heels..

Tucked into a tennis skirt

Tennis skirts are equal parts sporty and preppy and aesthetically edgy, depending on how you wear them. When paired with a baggy T-shirt, you’ll have a look that will see you through a range of seasons and moods while embodying the top-to-toe trendiness of an influencer. The outfit can be paired with chunky takkies or combat boots and given a little extra flair with the addition of gold jewellery (layered chains are really on trend), a ’90s style shoulder bag and slim cat-eye sunnies to fully embody Cher from Clueless.

Tied in a knot

By simply knotting the extra material of any oversized shirt, you can completely transform its look. While the fit will still be baggy, the shirt will now offer a more flattering silhouette allowing it to be worn with anything from high-waisted shorts to flowing midi skirts and jeans for an effortlessly chic outfit. Alternatively, you can go full DIY and crop the shirt with a pair of scissors – just be sure you’re cutting in a straight line.