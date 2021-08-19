Children explore their fashion sense with new collections

Being a fashionista starts from a young age. Gone are the days when parents would decide what their children should wear. Nowadays, children want to pick their own outfits, showing off their creative side of fashion. Contemporary children’s fashion house, Jacadi Paris, is launching its Fall/Winter 2021 Collection.

Inspired by childhood joy, the collection offers a poetic interpretation of imagination, creativity, and dreaminess. It pays homage to the brand’s classic savoir-faire, reflecting on its philosophy. Most pieces convey the happiness children share with their family and friends. “The collection boasts pieces in vibrant colours and deep rich hues. Pinks, corals and effervescent oranges are juxtaposed with muted whites and soft greens,” the brand said.

“These beautiful pieces include prints from English Gingham to Liberty and modern silhouettes with delicate details. From sport-chic designs and unexpected colour blocks to classic preppy looks, this collection is perfect for every age as they return to school eager to learn, discover and enjoy the whimsy of childhood.” H&M also released a children’s collection made from recycled polyester. In partnership with Danone Aqua for the bottle2fashion campaign, the Swedish fashion house used old plastic bottles blended with organic cotton and recycled cotton to create cosy, everyday pieces in fashion-forward colours and silhouettes. “For this collection, we wanted to focus on pieces that kids could be kids in,” said Sofia Löfstedt, the head of Design Kids at H&M.