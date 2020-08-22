Chloe x Halle's most stylish performance outfits

LA-based Atlanta R&B duo, Chloe and Halle, are fashion goals.

The sisters who first entered the entertainment industry as actors at a very young age have been keeping us entertained with their well-presented performances during the lockdown.

When it comes to their craft, the duo always put in the effort; from turning the tennis court into a beautiful stage to twinning in stylish outfits, they are forever on point.

Recently, they were dripping in all-red outfits when performing for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

Wearing all black, they also did another splendid live performance when they stripped down to “Forgive Me”, a hit song from their second studio album, "Ungodly Hour", that was released this year.