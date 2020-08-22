LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Chloe and Halle looking ravishing in all black. Picture: Instagram/@chloexhalle.
Chloe x Halle's most stylish performance outfits

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

LA-based Atlanta R&B duo, Chloe and Halle, are fashion goals.

The sisters who first entered the entertainment industry as actors at a very young age have been keeping us entertained with their well-presented performances during the lockdown.

When it comes to their craft, the duo always put in the effort; from turning the tennis court into a beautiful stage to twinning in stylish outfits, they are forever on point.

Recently, they were dripping in all-red outfits when performing for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

Wearing all black, they also did another splendid live performance when they stripped down to “Forgive Me”, a hit song from their second studio album, "Ungodly Hour", that was released this year.

Do It needed the day off 😂🖤

They also wore another all-black latex outfit to celebrate the success of their album.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: “Happy one month anniversary to our sophomore album “ungodly hour”! this was the day we shot the album cover...wearing latex in 90+ degree weather is no walk in the park what song off “ungodly hour” do you wanna see a video too?”

Here’s more of their most stylish outfits:

All white

The girls looked stylish in all white bathing suit paired with matching track-pants.

ultralight beam 🤍

Colour block

Performing for Today Show, the duet looked sizzling hot in bright bodysuits.

Sparkles and glitters

Performing in LA last year, the dreaded beauts looked stunning in sliver outfits that sparkled with glitters.

diamonds are forever @juliandakdouk

Gold meets silver

On the digital cover of Essence magazine March 2019 issues, they rocked gold and silver.

