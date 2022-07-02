Chris Jaftha looking dapper at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Actor and presenter Chris Jaftha looked really dapper at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. In a quick chat with him, he raved about the fact that social events such as this was back.

He said: “It’s amazing. Obviously, we’ve been closed for a very long time and I think every interview that has been done people have been talking about how amazing it is that we are finally sort of getting back to a normal. “No more masks, state of disaster is gone and what better way to celebrate life and celebrate that because we never really had a celebration, you know what I mean? “To celebrate the fact that we actually off the state of disaster but what better way than to celebrate it here at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022. People are looking amazing.

“Everybody has come kitted out dressed to impress. You obviously know that the event is ‘Show Me The Honey’ and people are obviously showing us the honey.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Jaftha (@chrisjaftha) He continued: “Open interpretation, which is amazing, you can flex your artistic muscle on this one but its amazing to be back here. "Good people, good vibes, good music, good food, drinks all around. And the races are amazing. I haven’t bet as yet. I bet once before and I won. I want to see what I can do this time around.”

