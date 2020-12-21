Chrissy Teigen buys hubby John Legend a new robe and bag every Christmas

John Legend is gifted a new bathrobe and a work bag every Christmas by Chrissy Teigen. The award-winning musician has revealed they both "like to wear robes throughout the house" and so Chrissy, 35, always wraps him a new one to open on 25 December. John, 41 - who has been married to Chrissy since 2013 - shared: "We're a big robe family. We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time." John Legend says that they are a big robe family. Picture: Instagram The 'All of Me' hitmaker also revealed that his wife buys him a new work bag every Christmas, which he takes with him whenever he's on tour. John - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with the model - explained the bag reminds him of "Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year".

Speaking on the 'Legendary Christmas Tales' YouTube series, he shared: "Chrissy gives me really good gifts every year.

"It's usually a bag that I can carry around for the rest of the year. So I basically put everything that I care about in the bag ... you know, laptop, phone, chargers, passport ... everything is in that bag. And I carry it with me everywhere I go, so I'm reminded of Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year."

John appreciates the practical element to Chrissy's gifts but he also loves that they remind him of his wife - especially as he usually spends so much time on the road.

He said: "She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me."

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently admitted she needs to "find a balance" in regards to her use of social media.

The model has more than 13 million followers on Twitter, but confessed to spending too much time on the app.

She wrote: "I took twitter off my iPhone so I wouldn't check it ALL DAY LONG and I legit went from knowing EVERYTHING happening to knowing nothing, absolutely nothing happening in this world. I uhhhh gotta find a balance (sic)"