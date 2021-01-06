Chrissy Teigen gets new nose piercing after first botched attempt

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to show off her successful nose piercing after a recent attempt went wrong. The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to show off the results from her new piercing after a recent botched attempt. Posting a clip on the photo-sharing site, Chrissy wrote: "Second time's the charm." The model explained last month how she had got her nose pierced during her holiday in St. Barts, although it quickly healed up and fell out "immediately" after she had it done. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Alongside a picture of her nose pierced, she wrote on Twitter: “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao."

She continued: “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong. (sic)".

Responding to her critics, she added: “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a******* thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me. (sic)"

Chrissy, who shares children Luna, four and Miles, two, with her 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend, has also vowed to adopt a new approach to social media in 2021 and has pledged to stop explaining herself to her Twitter followers.She wrote: "Excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining S*** to you people

"For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the s*** I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.

"(Note: I will still explain how to cook things) (sic)"